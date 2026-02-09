Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Date of US vice president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Foreign policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 08:23
    Date of US vice president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    US Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan on February 10-11, Vance's spokesperson said in a comment to Radio Liberty, Report informs.

    Vance will visit Armenia on February 9-10 and Azerbaijan on February 10-11.

    During his visit to Azerbaijan, Vice President JD Vance will be accompanied by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

    Vance and Helberg's visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan are aimed at promoting the US administration's peace efforts, as well as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

    JD Vance Azerbaijan Armenia TRIPP Jacob Helberg
    ABŞ-nin vitse-prezidentinin Azərbaycana səfərinin tarixi məlum olub
    Стала известна дата визита вице-президента США в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    08:41

    Starmer may resign next week

    Other countries
    08:31

    2 in cardiac arrest after military helicopter crash in S. Korea

    Other countries
    08:23

    Date of US vice president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Foreign policy
    08:15
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Autism Center

    Domestic policy
    08:08
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Special Secondary School No. 45 in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Education and science
    17:54

    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

    Other countries
    17:29

    Avalanches in Italy kill three off-piste skiers in Winter Olympics regions

    Other countries
    17:03

    Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

    Region
    16:36

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral and regional issues

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed