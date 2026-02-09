Date of US vice president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Foreign policy
- 09 February, 2026
- 08:23
US Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan on February 10-11, Vance's spokesperson said in a comment to Radio Liberty, Report informs.
Vance will visit Armenia on February 9-10 and Azerbaijan on February 10-11.
During his visit to Azerbaijan, Vice President JD Vance will be accompanied by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.
Vance and Helberg's visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan are aimed at promoting the US administration's peace efforts, as well as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).
