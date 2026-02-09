2 in cardiac arrest after military helicopter crash in S. Korea
Two soldiers were rushed to hospitals in a state of cardiac arrest Monday after a military helicopter crash in South Korea, officials said, Report informs via Yonhap.
The AH-1S Cobra helicopter of the Army's 15th Aviation Group went down at 11:04 a.m. (GMT+9) in Gapyeong County, about 55 kilometers northeast of Seoul, after taking off at 9:45 a.m. for flight training, leaving the two on board in critical condition.
The two warrant officers have been moved to hospitals in the northern city of Pocheon and the neighboring city of Namyangju, respectively.
Authorities said the incident did not involve any fires or explosions. They plan to investigate the exact cause of the crash.
