Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    2 in cardiac arrest after military helicopter crash in S. Korea

    Other countries
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 08:31
    2 in cardiac arrest after military helicopter crash in S. Korea

    Two soldiers were rushed to hospitals in a state of cardiac arrest Monday after a military helicopter crash in South Korea, officials said, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The AH-1S Cobra helicopter of the Army's 15th Aviation Group went down at 11:04 a.m. (GMT+9) in Gapyeong County, about 55 kilometers northeast of Seoul, after taking off at 9:45 a.m. for flight training, leaving the two on board in critical condition.

    The two warrant officers have been moved to hospitals in the northern city of Pocheon and the neighboring city of Namyangju, respectively.

    Authorities said the incident did not involve any fires or explosions. They plan to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

    South Korea helicopter crash injured
    Cənubi Koreyada hərbi helikopter qəzaya uğrayıb
    Yonhap: В Южной Корее разбился военный вертолет

    Latest News

    08:41

    Starmer may resign next week

    Other countries
    08:31

    2 in cardiac arrest after military helicopter crash in S. Korea

    Other countries
    08:23

    Date of US vice president's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Foreign policy
    08:15
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Autism Center

    Domestic policy
    08:08
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Special Secondary School No. 45 in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Education and science
    17:54

    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Cuba, EMSC says

    Other countries
    17:29

    Avalanches in Italy kill three off-piste skiers in Winter Olympics regions

    Other countries
    17:03

    Turkish MFA extends condolences to Sudan

    Region
    16:36

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral and regional issues

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed