Ministry: SGC Advisory Council meeting in Baku planned for early March

In early March, Baku will host the 12th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 4th ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

The meetings are planned for early March, though the exact date has not yet been finalized.

The 11th meeting of the SGC Advisory Council and the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council were held on April 4, 2025. Last year's event brought together representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-level officials participated.

Following the opening session, the agenda continued with ministerial discussions, the Southern Gas Corridor session: successful operation, progress in development, and next steps, and plenary sessions on Green energy projects and green energy corridors.

Additionally, within the framework of the Advisory Council, the second ministerial meeting on the transmission and trade of green energy between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria was held, along with an informal Steering Committee/Ministerial Meeting on the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor, and a roundtable on offshore wind energy development between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Several cooperation documents in the energy sector were signed during the event.

The ministerial meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council have been held annually since February 2015, while the Green Energy Advisory Council ministerial meetings have been held since February 2023.