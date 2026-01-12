Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Composition of Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission changed

    • 12 January, 2026
    • 16:55
    Composition of Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission changed

    The composition of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation has been changed.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order in this regard.

    Under the order, the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has been appointed the co-chair of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission from the Azerbaijani.

    The position was previously held by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Azərbaycan-Latviya Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının tərkibində dəyişiklik edilib
    Внесены изменения в состав Азербайджано-Латвийской межправкомиссии

