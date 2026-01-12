Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    President of Azerbaijan: New collector network to be built on 30 streets of Baku for rainwater management

    Infrastructure
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 16:01
    President of Azerbaijan: New collector network to be built on 30 streets of Baku for rainwater management

    "As soon as heavy rain falls, urban transport becomes paralyzed, and very serious problems arise. True, this is not only in Baku or Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the improvement of water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted that a new collector network will be constructed on 30 streets of Baku to manage rainwater, emphasizing that this initiative will bring significant benefits.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan water supply
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: "Bakının 30 küçəsində yeni kollektor şəbəkəsi qurulacaq"
    Президент: На 30 улицах Баку будет построена новая коллекторная сеть для управления дождевыми водами

    Latest News

    17:04

    Azerbaijan nominates its candidate for Vice-Presidency of IRENA's 17th Assembly

    Energy
    16:55

    Composition of Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission changed

    Other
    16:37

    Ministry: SGC Advisory Council meeting in Baku planned for early March

    Energy
    16:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Sudanese MFAs hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Dar Global, Trump Organization launch $10B Saudi developments

    Business
    16:01

    President of Azerbaijan: New collector network to be built on 30 streets of Baku for rainwater management

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    In 2025, gas production at Absheron field in Azerbaijan increased by almost 7%

    Energy
    16:00

    President: Electricity supply now covers entire Azerbaijan

    Energy
    15:58

    President Ilham Aliyev: Preparatory work underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed