President of Azerbaijan: New collector network to be built on 30 streets of Baku for rainwater management
Infrastructure
- 12 January, 2026
- 16:01
"As soon as heavy rain falls, urban transport becomes paralyzed, and very serious problems arise. True, this is not only in Baku or Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the improvement of water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state noted that a new collector network will be constructed on 30 streets of Baku to manage rainwater, emphasizing that this initiative will bring significant benefits.
