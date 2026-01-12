Azerbaijani, Sudanese MFAs hold political consultations

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFAs) of Azerbaijan and Sudan have held political consultations between the two countries, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

It was noted that Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Sudan's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the current situation and security issues in the wider region.

Both parties emphasized the importance of political dialogue in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within multilateral platforms. The necessity of consultation mechanisms between the ministries and reciprocal visits was highlighted. Sudan's active participation in COP29 and the importance of cooperation at this year's World Urban Forum were also underlined.

Cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, was noted with satisfaction.

The discussions also covered cooperation in energy, humanitarian issues, education, ASAN service, and other areas. Gratitude was expressed to Azerbaijan for the allocation of scholarships to Sudanese students.

The meeting further included an exchange of views on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

