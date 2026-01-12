Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    President Ilham Aliyev: Preparatory work underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 15:58
    President Ilham Aliyev: Preparatory work underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories

    "The construction of two more large reservoirs in the liberated territories – the "Hakarichay" and "Bargushadchay" reservoirs – is planned, and preparatory work is already underway," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for 2026-2035 on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Most likely, we will start practical work this year," emphasized the head of state.

    İlham Əliyev: Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə daha iki böyük su anbarının tikintisinə hazırlıq işləri gedir
    Ильхам Алиев: На освобожденных территориях ведется подготовка к строительству еще двух крупных водохранилищ

