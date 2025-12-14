Plane in Germany makes emergency landing on busy street

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 16:21
    A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy street in Mannheim on Friday afternoon, prompting a large-scale response from police, firefighters and emergency medical services, Report informs referring to the Newsworm.

    The incident occurred around 4:00 pm (GMT+1) on Neckarauer Straße, a heavily trafficked road near Mannheim"s main railway station in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

    According to police, the single-engine aircraft came to a stop directly on the roadway.

    On board were a 23-year-old pilot, his 23-year-old partner, and a 37-year-old man.

    All three occupants were rescued from the aircraft and received medical treatment at the scene.

    The pilot suffered serious injuries, while the other two passengers sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

    Emergency services, including fire crews, paramedics and police officers, were deployed in large numbers to secure the area and assist the injured. The landing site was located only a few metres from a petrol station, adding to the seriousness of the situation.

    As a precaution, Neckarauer Straße was closed in both directions.

    The closure led to significant traffic disruptions in the surrounding area, and tram services were also affected.

    Germany plane emergency landing
    Almaniyada təyyarə insanların olduğu küçəyə eniş edib, yaralılar var
    В Германии самолет совершил аварийную посадку на оживленную улицу, есть пострадавшие

