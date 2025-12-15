Oil prices rise on Monday after last week's losses

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Oil prices edged higher on Monday morning after posting declines in the previous week, Interfax reported, citing market data.

    As of 9:14 am Baku time (GMT+4), February futures for Brent crude rose by $0.32, or 0.52%, on London's ICE Futures exchange to $61.44 per barrel. On Friday, Brent fell by $0.16, or 0.26%, to $61.12 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, January futures for WTI crude increased by $0.29, or 0.5%, to $57.73 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). In the previous session, the contract declined by $0.16, or 0.28%, to $57.44 per barrel.

    Despite the rebound, both benchmark crude grades lost more than 4% over the past week.

    "Brent" nefti 61,4 dollara qədər bahalaşıb
    Brent подорожала до $61,44 за баррель

