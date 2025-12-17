Another resettlement convoy arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin
Karabakh
- 17 December, 2025
- 15:58
Another resettlement convoy sent to native lands has arrived in the city of Lachin, Report informs.
At this stage, apartment keys were handed over to 17 families comprising 69 people who returned to Lachin.
The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, as well as officials from the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
