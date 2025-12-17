Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Another resettlement convoy arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Karabakh
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 15:58
    Another resettlement convoy arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Another resettlement convoy sent to native lands has arrived in the city of Lachin, Report informs.

    At this stage, apartment keys were handed over to 17 families comprising 69 people who returned to Lachin.

    The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, as well as officials from the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

    resettlement Lachin
    Photo
    Növbəti köç karvanı Laçına çatıb, mənzillərin açarları təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Очередная группа переселенцев прибыла в Лачын

    Latest News

    17:06

    Global Media Group companies pass ISO recertification audit

    Media
    16:44

    Dmitry Pinevich: Belarus, Azerbaijan expanding industrial co-op

    Economy
    16:36

    Belarusian ambassador: Minsk, Baku to strengthen their strategic partnership in 2025

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    ASCO transfers Bibiheybat shipyard repair portfolio to Baku Shipyard

    Infrastructure
    16:32
    Photo

    Gafarova: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process proves bias of EP resolutions

    Milli Majlis
    16:31

    Russia launches airstrikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, its suburbs, injuring 26

    Other countries
    16:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull energy cooperation opportunities

    Energy
    16:00
    Photo

    Sultan Hajiyev speaks on Kenyan radio about Azerbaijan's environmental initiatives

    ICT
    15:58
    Photo

    Another resettlement convoy arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Karabakh
    All News Feed