    Sultan Hajiyev speaks on Kenyan radio about Azerbaijan's environmental initiatives

    • 17 December, 2025
    • 16:00
    Sultan Hajiyev speaks on Kenyan radio about Azerbaijan's environmental initiatives

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev was a guest of Kenya's Biggest Conversation on the local radio channel Spice FM, Report informs referring to the embassy.​​

    In response to the host's questions, Sultan Hajiyev discussed the results of the 7th session of the UN Environment Assembly, held last week in Kenya, and the work accomplished under Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the UN Environment Programme.

    He noted the efforts of the UN Office in Nairobi and member states, including Azerbaijan, to make a positive and constructive contribution to global climate action.

    The ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan's leadership in sustainable urbanization and climate change, noting that the country hosted COP29 and will host WUF13 and WED2026 next year.

    Hajiyev spoke about the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya and their solidarity on multilateral platforms. He drew attention to the regional activities of both countries in the name of peace and development in their respective regions.

    The ambassador noted that the educational scholarships provided to Kenyan youth through the Heydar Aliyev International Educational Grant program, as well as humanitarian aid to Kenyan schools and hospitals from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan International Development Agency, have a significant impact on strengthening friendly relations between the two nations.

    Azərbaycanın Keniyadakı səfiri "Spice FM" radio kanalında Bakıda keçiriləcək WUF13 barədə məlumat verib
    Султан Гаджиев рассказал в эфире кенийского радио об экоинициативах Азербайджана

