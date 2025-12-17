Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Dmitry Pinevich: Belarus, Azerbaijan expanding industrial co-op

    The trade and economic partnership between Minsk and Baku continues to strengthen steadily, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich said at a press conference dedicated to the 2025 results, Report informs.

    He noted that industrial cooperation is of particular importance in bilateral cooperation. The diplomat mentioned the continued systematic work at the Ganja Automobile Plant, where approximately 14,000 Belarusian tractors have been produced to date.

    "At the same time, the plant assembles fire-fighting, rescue, and municipal vehicles," Dmitry Pinevich emphasized.

