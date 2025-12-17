Russia launches airstrikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, its suburbs, injuring 26

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Russia carried out air strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, injuring 26 people, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    "At least 21 people, including one child, were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region. Russians launched guided bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an educational institution," he wrote on Telegram.

    He later noted that the number of casualties had risen to 26.

    According to Fedorov, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care.

