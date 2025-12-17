Belarusian ambassador: Minsk, Baku to strengthen their strategic partnership in 2025

Azerbaijan and Belarus strengthened their strategic partnership in 2025, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich said at a press conference on the results of 2025, Report informs.

"Despite the turbulence in international politics, the strategic partnership between Belarus and Azerbaijan has only strengthened," he said.

Pinevich noted that this is due to interagency ties, including contacts between the foreign ministries, as well as mutual support on international platforms, one of which is the Non-Aligned Movement.