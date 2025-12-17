Azerbaijan and Oman mull energy cooperation opportunities
Energy
- 17 December, 2025
- 16:09
Azerbaijan and Oman discussed cooperation opportunities in all areas of the energy sector and potential projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Report informs.
"We held a meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Sultanate of Oman Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri. We discussed the cooperation opportunities between the two countries across all areas of the energy sector and potential projects," Shahbazov wrote in a post on X.
