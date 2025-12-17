Gafarova: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process proves bias of EP resolutions

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova briefed EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic on the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs referring to the Milli Majlis press service.

The sides held talks in Baku, specifically exchanging views on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics of contacts, mutual visits, and meetings throughout 2025, and the importance of the meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in discussing various aspects of the bilateral agenda was noted.

Marijana Kujundzic congratulated Azerbaijan on its achievements towards peace with Armenia, calling it a historic event. She noted that progress in the peace process is important not only for the region but also for the entire continent and the world as a whole.

Sahiba Gafarova briefed the diplomat on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including confidence-building measures between the parliaments.

In this context, she addressed concerns in the Strategic Agenda for the EU-Armenia Partnership document from the perspective of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process.

Referring to the European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, Gafarova noted that current regional realities and the successes achieved in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan once again demonstrate the bias of these documents.