Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Gafarova: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process proves bias of EP resolutions

    Milli Majlis
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 16:32
    Gafarova: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process proves bias of EP resolutions

    Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova briefed EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic on the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs referring to the Milli Majlis press service.

    The sides held talks in Baku, specifically exchanging views on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

    Satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics of contacts, mutual visits, and meetings throughout 2025, and the importance of the meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in discussing various aspects of the bilateral agenda was noted.

    Marijana Kujundzic congratulated Azerbaijan on its achievements towards peace with Armenia, calling it a historic event. She noted that progress in the peace process is important not only for the region but also for the entire continent and the world as a whole.

    Sahiba Gafarova briefed the diplomat on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including confidence-building measures between the parliaments.

    In this context, she addressed concerns in the Strategic Agenda for the EU-Armenia Partnership document from the perspective of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process.

    Referring to the European Parliament's anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, Gafarova noted that current regional realities and the successes achieved in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan once again demonstrate the bias of these documents.

    Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan European Union Marijana Kujundžić Ambassador
    Photo
    Sahibə Qafarova Aİ nümayəndəsinə Ermənistanla sülh prosesi barədə məlumat verib
    Photo
    Гафарова: Прогресс в мирном процессе Баку и Еревана доказывает предвзятость резолюций ЕП

    Latest News

    17:06

    Global Media Group companies pass ISO recertification audit

    Media
    16:44

    Dmitry Pinevich: Belarus, Azerbaijan expanding industrial co-op

    Economy
    16:36

    Belarusian ambassador: Minsk, Baku to strengthen their strategic partnership in 2025

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    ASCO transfers Bibiheybat shipyard repair portfolio to Baku Shipyard

    Infrastructure
    16:32
    Photo

    Gafarova: Progress in Baku-Yerevan peace process proves bias of EP resolutions

    Milli Majlis
    16:31

    Russia launches airstrikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, its suburbs, injuring 26

    Other countries
    16:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull energy cooperation opportunities

    Energy
    16:00
    Photo

    Sultan Hajiyev speaks on Kenyan radio about Azerbaijan's environmental initiatives

    ICT
    15:58
    Photo

    Another resettlement convoy arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Karabakh
    All News Feed