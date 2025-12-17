Global Media Group companies pass ISO recertification audit

International management standards recertification audits have been successfully completed for Baku TV, Oxu.az, Report News Agency, and Global Management outsourcing company, all operating under Global Media Group.

According to Report, the audit process, conducted from December 10 to 16, was led by Zaur Farzaliyev, chief auditor of TÜV Austria Azerbaijan LLC.

Within the framework of the audit, the mechanisms applied under ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems) were assessed for compliance with international requirements.

The audit confirmed that the companies demonstrated leadership and commitment by management, proper allocation of resources, and decision-making aligned with strategic objectives to ensure the suitability, adequacy, and effectiveness of the Integrated Management System.

It was noted that Baku TV, Oxu.az, Report News Agency, and Global Management have held these international ISO certifications since 2022.

Global Media Group, one of Azerbaijan's largest media holdings, has been operating since 2017 and includes television channels, news agencies, online portals, newspapers, and other companies in Azerbaijan and abroad.