Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan posts $4.06B capital outflow in January–September

    Finance
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 11:47
    Azerbaijan posts $4.06B capital outflow in January–September

    Azerbaijan recorded a negative balance of $4.063 billion in its capital and financial account in January–September, reflecting net capital outflows from the country, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Speaking at a press conference at the CBA, Samir Nasirov, director of the bank's Statistics Department, said that over the nine-month period Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $4.479 billion, while net financial liabilities rose by $415.9 million.

    During this period, the country posted a net deficit of about $1.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), Nasirov noted. Azerbaijan attracted $4.7 billion in FDI into its economy, while capital repatriation from the country amounted to $5 billion.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan capital outflow Samir Nasirov net financial assets
    Azərbaycandan 9 ayda 4 milyard dollardan çox kapital çıxarılıb
    Отток капитала из Азербайджана превысил $4 млрд за 9 месяцев

    Latest News

    13:08

    ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    12:56

    Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 months

    Finance
    12:43
    Photo

    Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025

    Football
    12:38

    CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70

    Finance
    12:35

    Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetings

    Foreign policy
    12:26

    Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calm

    Region
    12:08

    Baku Initiative Group highlights Belgian colonial atrocities

    Foreign policy
    11:53
    Video

    State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Azerbaijan posts $4.06B capital outflow in January–September

    Finance
    All News Feed