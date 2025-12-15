Azerbaijan posts $4.06B capital outflow in January–September
- 15 December, 2025
- 11:47
Azerbaijan recorded a negative balance of $4.063 billion in its capital and financial account in January–September, reflecting net capital outflows from the country, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Speaking at a press conference at the CBA, Samir Nasirov, director of the bank's Statistics Department, said that over the nine-month period Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $4.479 billion, while net financial liabilities rose by $415.9 million.
During this period, the country posted a net deficit of about $1.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), Nasirov noted. Azerbaijan attracted $4.7 billion in FDI into its economy, while capital repatriation from the country amounted to $5 billion.
