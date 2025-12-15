State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

The criminal acts of the former head of the Balakan District Executive Power have been exposed.

Report informs, citing the State Security Service (SSS), that during the complex operational-investigative measures conducted by the service, reasonable suspicions arose that the head of the Balakan District Executive Power, Islam Vahid oglu Rzayev, used his official position to embezzle a large amount of other people's property entrusted to him and committed numerous corruption crimes during his tenure.

It was established that during his tenure as the head of the Balakan District Executive Power, Islam Rzayev abused his official authority to embezzle funds allocated from the state budget for unemployed and low-income people, for repair-construction and improvement-development works in the district, did not organize the spending of such funds for their intended purpose and also received bribes from officials and businessmen.

Islam Rzayev was detained in connection with the criminal case initiated by the Investigation head department of the SSS and held accountable under Articles 179.3.2 (large-scale embezzlement) and 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen for him by the court's decision.

Currently, investigative-operational measures on the criminal case are continuing.