Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

    Domestic policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 11:53
    State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

    The criminal acts of the former head of the Balakan District Executive Power have been exposed.

    Report informs, citing the State Security Service (SSS), that during the complex operational-investigative measures conducted by the service, reasonable suspicions arose that the head of the Balakan District Executive Power, Islam Vahid oglu Rzayev, used his official position to embezzle a large amount of other people's property entrusted to him and committed numerous corruption crimes during his tenure.

    It was established that during his tenure as the head of the Balakan District Executive Power, Islam Rzayev abused his official authority to embezzle funds allocated from the state budget for unemployed and low-income people, for repair-construction and improvement-development works in the district, did not organize the spending of such funds for their intended purpose and also received bribes from officials and businessmen.

    Islam Rzayev was detained in connection with the criminal case initiated by the Investigation head department of the SSS and held accountable under Articles 179.3.2 (large-scale embezzlement) and 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a preventive measure of arrest was chosen for him by the court's decision.

    Currently, investigative-operational measures on the criminal case are continuing.

    State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

    Balakan State Security Service
    Video
    DTX: Balakənin sabiq icra başçısının cinayət əməlləri ifşa olunub
    Video
    СГБ: Разоблачены преступные деяния экс-главы Исполнительной власти Балакенского района

    Latest News

    13:08

    ANAMA: 838 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    12:56

    Azerbaijan's tourism services balance shows $320 million surplus over 9 months

    Finance
    12:43
    Photo

    Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov named Azerbaijan's best of 2025

    Football
    12:38

    CBA: Average export price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $70

    Finance
    12:35

    Israeli Embassy in Baku publishes Hanukkah greetings

    Foreign policy
    12:26

    Armenian Defense Ministry: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is calm

    Region
    12:08

    Baku Initiative Group highlights Belgian colonial atrocities

    Foreign policy
    11:53
    Video

    State Security Service exposes corruption of former Balakan executive head

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Azerbaijan posts $4.06B capital outflow in January–September

    Finance
    All News Feed