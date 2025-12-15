Azerbaijan to develop nearly 3,000 new state standards by 2028

A total of 2,939 new state standards will be developed in Azerbaijan for the period of 2026–2028, Report said, citing the approved National Standardization Program of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND).

According to the program, 712 standards are planned for adoption in 2026, 924 in 2027, and 1,303 in 2028. The new standards will cover all sectors of the economy and will be harmonized with international requirements.

By sector, the planned standards include 91 in services, tourism, entertainment, and sports; 481 in environmental protection, labor safety, and security; 203 in energy and electrotechnics; 291 in oil and related technologies; 309 in food and agriculture; 332 in textile and leather technologies; and 112 in transport and transport infrastructure.

The program also envisages the introduction of international ISO and EN standards in areas such as sustainable and adventure tourism, alternative and bioenergy, fire safety, land reclamation, child product safety, and quality and management systems.

Implementation of the National Standardization Program is expected to improve the quality of products and services, increase consumer satisfaction, strengthen the competitiveness of local goods, and enhance economic and environmental security.