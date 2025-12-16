Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Australian actor Martin Grelis dead at 57

    Other countries
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 15:30
    Australian actor Martin Grelis dead at 57

    Australian actor Martin Grelis has died at the age of 57, Report informs via The Mirror.

    The performer, who appeared in the sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix, enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades.

    His talent agency, Sophie Jermyn Management, confirmed the tragic news, stating: "Vale Martin. We're so saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved client. Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in - a talented actor, a kind person and a wonderful soul. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time."

    Grelis played a minor part in The Matrix alongside Hollywood A-listers Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne. He also appeared in the 2014 mini-series Schapelle, All Saints, and Water Rats.

    Martin Grelis The Matrix Australian actor
    "The Matrix" filminin aktyoru vəfat edib
    Умер актер Мартин Грелис

    Latest News

    16:37

    Turkish MP: Life returned to normal in Kahramanmaras' 'Azerbaijani Quarter'

    Foreign policy
    16:25

    Erdogan says Türkiye advances Armenia normalization in dialogue with Azerbaijan

    Region
    16:06
    Photo

    Kindergarten built in Azerbaijan's Mahruzlu village with Astrakhan's support to open in 2026

    Karabakh
    15:59

    Pakistan intends to adopt Azerbaijan's experience in developing AI-powered service centers

    ICT
    15:52
    Photo

    21 families relocated to Sos village in Khojavand district receive house keys - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    15:30

    Australian actor Martin Grelis dead at 57

    Other countries
    15:29

    Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation: Nearly 300,000 members received support since 2024

    Social security
    15:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Austrian national anti-doping agencies sign MoU

    Individual sports
    15:14

    Azerbaijan moves to ban electronic cigarettes and their circulation

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed