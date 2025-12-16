Australian actor Martin Grelis dead at 57

Australian actor Martin Grelis has died at the age of 57, Report informs via The Mirror.

The performer, who appeared in the sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix, enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades.

His talent agency, Sophie Jermyn Management, confirmed the tragic news, stating: "Vale Martin. We're so saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved client. Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in - a talented actor, a kind person and a wonderful soul. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time."

Grelis played a minor part in The Matrix alongside Hollywood A-listers Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne. He also appeared in the 2014 mini-series Schapelle, All Saints, and Water Rats.