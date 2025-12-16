Wizz Air to operate Baku–Bratislava–Baku flights starting next year

Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, a part of AZCON Holding, met with Elchin Gasimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing aviation ties between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

Report informs citing AZAL that the discussions focused on creating new travel opportunities for passengers between the two countries and improving transport connectivity. In this context, it was noted that following a previous business meeting between AZAL's management and Wizz Air, the Baku–Bratislava–Baku route was identified and approved as a promising direction. Flights on this route are planned to be operated by Wizz Air from Heydar Aliyev International Airport starting next year.

AZAL President Samir Rzayev noted that the launch of the Baku–Bratislava route would contribute to the development of tourism, business, and humanitarian ties, while also offering passengers a wider choice of destinations and more convenient travel options.

In turn, Ambassador Elchin Gasimov emphasized the Slovak side's interest in launching a direct air service, highlighting that Wizz Air operates an extensive route network of more than 30 destinations from Bratislava. He also noted that more than 5,000 Azerbaijani citizens currently reside in Slovakia.

It was also noted that in recent years AZAL has significantly expanded its route network, increasing from 25 destinations to nearly 40 across Europe, Asia, Central Asia, and the Gulf region, thereby strengthening the strategic position of Heydar Aliyev International Airport within the aviation network. At the same time, the airline continues the phased renewal of its fleet, enhancing it with modern and fuel-efficient Airbus and Boeing aircraft, which contributes to improved operational efficiency and higher quality of passenger services.