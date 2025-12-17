Azerbaijan participating in Tokyo Conference on Disaster Reduction

Azerbaijan is participating in the Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction 2025 (ACDR2025) in Tokyo, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan.

"On December 17, 2025, the Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction 2025 (ACDR2025) officially started in Tokyo. Azerbaijani is headed by Major General Mr. Niyazi Zamanov, Head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the embassy wrote on X.