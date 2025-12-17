Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Karabakh
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 14:39
    Resettled families arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Khojavand districts

    A resettlement convoy sent to native lands has arrived in the village of Khidirli in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Report informs.

    At this stage, apartment keys were handed over to 16 families comprising 45 people in Khidirli. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

    On the same day, another resettlement convoy reached the settlement of Hadrut in the Khojavand district. The group included six families with a total of 26 people.

    In addition, a convoy sent to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar also arrived at its destination. As part of today's relocation, 18 families totaling 90 people returned to their native homes.

