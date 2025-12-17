Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    AFFA president: Licensing key to football growth in Azerbaijan

    Football
    17 December, 2025
    • 15:14
    AFFA president: Licensing key to football growth in Azerbaijan

    The proper application of the licensing system will have a positive effect on the development of Azerbaijani football, according to Rovshan Najaf, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Report informs.

    Speaking about the AFFA's report on club licensing, Najaf emphasized that the process plays an important role in the growth of both football and clubs:

    "Since the 2004–2005 season, every UEFA member association has introduced the licensing system for participation in UEFA club competitions, and this process has been crucial for club operations. The licensing system sets equal requirements for all clubs competing in UEFA tournaments, ensuring fairness and neutrality. As in other associations, the licensing process also has a special role in the development of Azerbaijani football clubs. It supports clubs applying for licenses in expanding youth teams, improving infrastructure, enhancing staff and coaches' qualifications, and ensuring greater financial stability and sustainability. For clubs, licensing is one of the most important factors."

    Najaf added that football clubs must approach their responsibilities with seriousness, noting that licensing is vital for their growth and stable performance:

    "By highly valuing the work done, I would like to stress that the proper implementation of the licensing system will have a positive impact on the development of our football."

