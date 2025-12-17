Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    UK to rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme

    Education and science
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 15:45
    UK to rejoin EU's Erasmus+ student exchange scheme

    Britain and the European Union agreed on Wednesday to allow UK students to rejoin the bloc's popular student exchange programme Erasmus+, a small but symbolic sign of improved relations after Brexit, Report informs via Reuters.

    The UK contribution for the 2027/28 academic year will be 570 million pounds ($760 million), the British government said, adding that the deal included a 30% discount compared to the default terms under the current trade deal with the EU.

    The two sides have also agreed to start negotiations on electricity market integration, and have set a deadline to finalise a food and drink trade deal and carbon markets linkage next year, the statement said.

    Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sought closer ties with the EU since he was elected last year and he hailed a "new era" in the relationship in May when the two sides agreed the most significant reset of defence and trade ties since the country's departure from the bloc in 2020.

    Starmer has sought to distinguish his approach from the often tense relations between previous Conservative governments and the EU during the Brexit negotiations.

    Великобритания вернулась в программу по обменам студентов Erasmus

