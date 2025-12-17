Putin says Russia took control of over 300 settlements in Ukraine in 2025
Other countries
- 17 December, 2025
- 15:22
Russia has taken control of more than 300 populated areas in Ukraine in 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Report informs, citing Russian media.
Putin stated that Russian forces are firmly maintaining the strategic initiative along the entire front line.
He added that the positions occupied and bridgeheads established over recent months are enabling Russian troops to increase the pace of their offensive in strategically important directions.
