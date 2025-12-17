Azerbaijan may support digital solutions in beekeeping

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    ICT
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 15:51
    State support may be provided in Azerbaijan for new projects focused on introducing digital solutions and building data systems in the beekeeping sector, said Anar Jafarov, Director of the Agrarian Innovation Center, during discussions held as part of the Agrarian Business Festival, according to Report.

    He said the upcoming 4th Agrarian Startups and Innovation Forum will be one of the key platforms for developing such initiatives. The forum is being organized with financial support from the Ministry of Agriculture and brings together young people studying data analytics, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering to work on real-world sector challenges.

    Jafarov emphasized that startups created in the agrarian sector should address not only global ideas but also the everyday needs of farmers. He noted that hundreds of thousands of farmers are registered in the Electronic Agriculture Information System, adding that any mobile application or technological solution that increases farmers' incomes and reduces their costs will be implemented in practice.

    He also said a smart beekeeping project is planned within the framework of cooperation with Lankaran State University and the Lankaran Vocational Education Center. According to him, the project is currently on the agenda and is expected to receive additional momentum in the coming year.

