Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan developing alternative to SWIFT payment system

    Finance
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 14:35
    Azerbaijan developing alternative to SWIFT payment system

    Azerbaijan is working on the creation of an alternative mechanism to the SWIFT system, which would provide the country with faster and more cost-effective money transfer opportunities, said Edgar Abdullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina), according to Report.

    He noted that Azerbaijan's fintech ecosystem has already developed sufficiently advanced capabilities for companies licensed to issue electronic money (e-money), particularly in customer onboarding and international money transfers through API interfaces.

    Abdullayev also touched upon initiatives related to cryptocurrencies and initial public offerings (IPOs).

    "These initiatives may have an impact on Azerbaijan's capital market by providing clients with opportunities to conduct transactions involving cryptocurrencies. However, first of all, it is necessary to fully establish KYC (know your customer) and AML (anti-money laundering) mechanisms for cryptocurrencies," he said.

    Azerbaijan Fintech Association Edgar Abdullayev SWIFT
    Azərbaycanda SWIFT-ə alternativ mexanizm yaradılır
    Азербайджан разрабатывает собственную альтернативу SWIFT

    Latest News

    15:22

    Putin says Russia took control of over 300 settlements in Ukraine in 2025

    Other countries
    15:14

    AFFA president: Licensing key to football growth in Azerbaijan

    Football
    14:50

    Azerbaijan preparing regulatory document for cryptocurrency, virtual assets

    Finance
    14:47

    Croatia — A magical journey into the treasure of the Adriatic Sea

    Tourism
    14:44
    Photo

    Vladanka Andreeva сoncludes her mission as UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:42

    Advisor: Nearly 12,000 farmers benefit from Azerbaijan Business Development Fund

    AIC
    14:39
    Photo

    Resettled families arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Khojavand districts

    Karabakh
    14:38

    AzFina: Older generations still distrust banks

    Finance
    14:35

    Azerbaijan developing alternative to SWIFT payment system

    Finance
    All News Feed