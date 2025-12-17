Advisor: Nearly 12,000 farmers benefit from Azerbaijan Business Development Fund
AIC
- 17 December, 2025
- 14:42
Nearly 12,000 farmers are actively using the funds of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC, operating under the Ministry of Economy, Namig Zeynalov, Advisor to the Chairman of the fund, stated at the closing event dedicated to the agribusiness festivals, Report informs.
"In total, 350 million manats (approximately $206 million) are being utilized in agriculture. Our goals are ambitious. The organization of innovation and innovative business festivals in the regions directly contributes to the growth of figures in our portfolio. We are witnessing this," he noted.
