Hundreds of thousands left without power in Ukraine after Russian strikes

On the night of January 10, Russia carried out new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers without electricity in several regions.

According to Report, citing the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, more than 130,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without power.

In the capital Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, restoration work continues following the previous attack. During the day, electricity was restored to more than 350,000 residents of the capital.

However, around 10,000 consumers in the Kyiv Oblast remain without electricity. Repair efforts are ongoing on the left bank of the Dnipro River and parts of the Kyiv Oblast, while scheduled power outages are being applied on the right bank.

The situation is particularly difficult in frontline and border areas, where continuous fighting complicates the restoration of electricity supply.