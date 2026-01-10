Israeli foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan later this month
Foreign policy
- 10 January, 2026
- 15:15
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan on January 26, Report informs via AIA Global.
