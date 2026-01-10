Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Business
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 15:06
    Azerbaijan reduces spending on fruit, vegetable imports from Türkiye by about 10%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported fruit and vegetable products from Türkiye worth just over $21 million, marking a 9.7% decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    In December alone, Türkiye exported fruit and vegetable products to Azerbaijan worth approximately $1.8 million, which is 1.8% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    Last year, Türkiye's total fruit and vegetable exports fell by 5.1% YoY to around $2.6 billion, while in December, the exports dropped by 2.5% YoY to $241 million.

    The largest importers of Turkish fruit and vegetable products were the United States with $359 million (down $16.2% YoY), Germany with $350 million (down 6.6% YoY), and the United Kingdom with $178 million (down 1.1% YoY).

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən meyvə-tərəvəz məhsulları idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 10 %-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт фруктов и овощей из Турции почти на 10%

