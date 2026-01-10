Emergency power outages halt heat, water, and transport across Kyiv

In Kyiv, Ukraine, water supply, heat supply, and electric public transport were temporarily suspended due to emergency power outages on Saturday morning, January 10, according to the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA), Report informs via the Kyiv Post.

According to a Telegram statement, emergency outage schedules were introduced across the city on the orders of NPC Ukrenergo. As a result, disruptions were also reported in other communication systems.

Energy workers began restoration efforts immediately.

Kyivpastrans said electric public transport on both the left and right banks of the capital was temporarily halted due to instability in the power system. Replacement bus routes were launched to compensate.

Earlier on Saturday, officials reported that heat supply had been restored to about 4,000 residential buildings, with repair work ongoing.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), Timur Tkachenko, said electricity supplies were gradually being restored after a technical issue in one segment of the power grid.

According to Tkachenko, the problem has since been resolved by specialists, allowing the city to begin lifting emergency outages and return to scheduled blackout timetables.

However, restrictions will remain in areas where repair work continues following Russian attacks.