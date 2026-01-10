Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Indonesia temporarily blocks access to Grok over sexualized images

    Other countries
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 14:07
    Indonesia temporarily blocks access to Grok over sexualized images

    Indonesia temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Grok chatbot on Saturday due to the risk of AI-generated pornographic content, becoming the first country to deny access to the AI tool, Report informs via Reuters.

    The move comes after governments and regulators from Europe to Asia have condemned and some have opened inquiries into sexualized content on the app.

    xAI, the startup behind Grok, said on Thursday it was restricting image generation and editing to paying subscribers as it tried to fix safeguard lapses that had allowed sexualized outputs, including depictions of scantily clad children.

    "The government views the practice of non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and the security of citizens in the digital space," Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said in a statement.

    The ministry has also summoned X officials to discuss the matter.

    Musk said on X that anyone using Grok to make illegal content would suffer the same consequences as if they had uploaded illegal content.

    Indonesia, with the world's biggest Muslim population, has strict rules that ban the sharing online of content deemed obscene.

    Indonesia Grok chatbot Elon Musk artificial intelligence
    İndoneziya "Grok" çat-botunu cinsi məzmun səbəbindən bloklayıb
    Индонезия заблокировала чат-бот Grok Илона Маска из-за сексуального контента

    Latest News

    14:34

    Hundreds of thousands left without power in Ukraine after Russian strikes

    Other countries
    14:07

    Indonesia temporarily blocks access to Grok over sexualized images

    Other countries
    13:58

    Hull City close in on Man Utd midfielder as Cody Drameh has transfer reversal

    Football
    13:54

    Cost of Azerbaijan's mining imports from Türkiye drops nearly 19%

    Business
    13:39

    Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgia for violating navigation rules

    Region
    13:22

    Conor Gallagher eyed up for Premier League return 18 months after Chelsea exit

    Football
    13:01

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    Ecology
    12:43

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Region
    12:23

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    Business
    All News Feed