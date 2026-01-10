Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Baku, Kyiv discuss joint actions for Ukraine restoration

    Foreign policy
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 15:36
    Baku, Kyiv discuss joint actions for Ukraine restoration

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev met with Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Artem Rybchenko, Report informs.

    "Pleased to welcome Deputy Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Artem Rybchenko. Exchanged on Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including planned recovery projects in Irpin as well as perspectives for joint actions in Kyiv region," Mardaliyev wrote on X.

    Ukraynanın bərpasında Azərbaycanla birgə fəaliyyət perspektivləri müzakirə olunub
    Баку и Киев обсудили совместные проекты по восстановлению Украины

