Hull City close in on Man Utd midfielder as Cody Drameh has transfer reversal

Hull City are in talks with Manchester United over a deal to bring Toby Collyer to the MKM Stadium, Report informs via Hull Live.

City were close to signing the 22-year-old in the summer, but he opted to join West Brom. That move struggled to gain any momentum and Collyer made just 12 appearances for the Baggies, before returning to Old Trafford last month with a slight injury and his loan was ended.

The Tigers have been in talks with United over a move to bring in Collyer on loan, and it's expected that he will arrive at City for the remainder of the season and provide competition in the centre of midfield.

Collyer can operate as a more deep-lying midfielder in the number six, or further forward in the traditional number eight role.

The Tigers have been given clearance, it's understood, by the EFL, to get the deal done and they hope a move can be sealed soon.