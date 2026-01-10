More than 100 protesters detained in Tehran
Other countries
- 10 January, 2026
- 14:50
Iranian security forces have detained more than 100 people during protests in Tehran, accusing them of using weapons against civilians and police, Murad Moradi Karnachi, head of the Baharestan district in the south-west of Tehran province, said.
Report informs via TASS that he told Iran's Tasnim news agency that those detained included individuals accused of disrupting public order and leading unrest in the area. He alleged that the detainees had used firearms and bladed weapons against members of the public and law enforcement officers.
Latest News
16:08
Türkiye's coast guard rescues 37 migrants off Izmir coastRegion
15:46
Azerbaijan's furniture imports from Türkiye decline by almost 10% in valueBusiness
15:36
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint actions for Ukraine restorationForeign policy
15:24
Emergency power outages halt heat, water, and transport across KyivOther countries
15:15
Israeli foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan later this monthForeign policy
15:06
Azerbaijan reduces spending on fruit, vegetable imports from Türkiye by about 10%Business
14:50
More than 100 protesters detained in TehranOther countries
14:34
Hundreds of thousands left without power in Ukraine after Russian strikesOther countries
14:07