More than 100 protesters detained in Tehran

Iranian security forces have detained more than 100 people during protests in Tehran, accusing them of using weapons against civilians and police, Murad Moradi Karnachi, head of the Baharestan district in the south-west of Tehran province, said.

Report informs via TASS that he told Iran's Tasnim news agency that those detained included individuals accused of disrupting public order and leading unrest in the area. He alleged that the detainees had used firearms and bladed weapons against members of the public and law enforcement officers.