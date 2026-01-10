More than 100 protesters detained in Tehran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Other countries
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 14:50
    Iranian security forces have detained more than 100 people during protests in Tehran, accusing them of using weapons against civilians and police, Murad Moradi Karnachi, head of the Baharestan district in the south-west of Tehran province, said.

    Report informs via TASS that he told Iran's Tasnim news agency that those detained included individuals accused of disrupting public order and leading unrest in the area. He alleged that the detainees had used firearms and bladed weapons against members of the public and law enforcement officers.

    Iran protests mass unrest
    İranın Baharistan bölgəsində 100 nəfər həbs edilib, İsfahanda məktəblər bağlanıb
    В Тегеране задержали более 100 протестующих

