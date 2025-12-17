Azerbaijan represented at IRF R2T Global Conference in Los Angeles

Azerbaijan was represented at the International Road Federation's (IRF) R2T Global Conference and Exhibition held in Los Angeles, US, according to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Report informs.

The agency said that the Chairman of the Board, Saleh Mammadov, took part in the event. The conference highlighted the IRF's achievements to date and featured speeches by globally recognized experts and innovators in the road and transport sector. Participants engaged in productive exchanges of views, discussed prospects for future cooperation, and addressed current issues related to road infrastructure.

Within the framework of the conference, Mammadov met with IRF Vice President Magid Elabyad. During the meeting, he provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's achievements in road infrastructure, as well as completed and ongoing key projects. It was noted that modernization of road infrastructure is among the priority issues consistently emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev.

Elabyad, in turn, hailed Azerbaijan's strong position among leading countries worldwide in terms of the quality of its road network.

The meeting also included discussions on expanding cooperation in the field of road infrastructure and future prospects.

More than 60 high-level sessions were held during the event, featuring over 300 international speakers and a large-scale exhibition showcasing advanced technologies. The conference brought together experts, industry leaders, and stakeholders from around the world to discuss road safety, connected and smart mobility, rural road development, digitalization, inclusive approaches, new technologies, and energy and resource efficiency.