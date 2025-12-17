Croatia — A magical journey into the treasure of the Adriatic Sea

Croatia continues to preserve its charm as one of Europe's most brilliant tourism gems. Crystal-clear Adriatic waters, lush green islands, historic cities, magnificent amphitheaters, and world-class nature reserves turn this country into a traveler's dream. Everyone can discover something that suits their taste here - from ancient landmarks and active recreation to culinary experiences. The key is simply to plan your journey and set off to explore this enchanting country.

I was fortunate enough to experience such a memorable trip myself. My introduction to Croatia began with sports. On the very first day of my visit, I ran the Zagreb Marathon in the capital city, becoming the first Azerbaijani to participate in this race and make history. After the Rome Marathon, I had set myself a goal to improve my result, and I achieved it in Zagreb. Running nearly five hours through the city's green and historic streets, I completed the full 42-kilometer distance. With these positive emotions, my unforgettable one-week journey began.

Croatia is not only famous for its landscapes. It is also the birthplace of a global symbol - the necktie (cravat). Moreover, the country has given the world outstanding inventions and inventors: Nikola Tesla, the father of alternating current and modern electrical engineering; Slavoljub Penkala, the inventor of the mechanical pencil; Ivan Ljupis, creator of the first naval torpedo; and Faust Vrančić, inventor of the parachute.

Today, Croatia is also renowned for its rich wine traditions, high-quality olive oil, and exceptional gastronomy - from truffles of the Istrian region to fresh seafood along the Adriatic coast. All of this naturally attracts great interest from visitors, and we had the opportunity to experience many of these delights during our trip.

The country is also a favorite destination for the global film industry. From Game of Thrones to Troy, The Witcher, and Westworld, Croatia offers a unique setting that seamlessly connects history with cinematic storytelling.

Zagreb captivates travelers with its old-town charm, museums, festivals, cafés, and restaurants. In Split, ancient Roman history blends harmoniously with modern life, centered around the Diocletian's Palace. The Plitvice Lakes are a true natural wonder - cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes, and scenic walking trails set amid breathtaking nature. Dubrovnik, with its majestic city walls and narrow stone streets, leaves visitors truly spellbound.

In 2024, Croatia welcomed over 21.3 million tourists - more than five times its population. The majority of visitors come from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Around 65% travel by car, turning the journey itself into an adventure: approximately 7 hours from Munich, 3.5 hours from Austria, and 3 hours from Trieste to reach the Adriatic coast.

The tranquil beauty of the islands: Cres and Lošinj

Cres is one of the most peaceful corners of the Adriatic coast. Upon arrival, we were greeted by an atmosphere of harmony and untouched nature. Coastlines, transparent waters, forests, and medieval villages transport visitors to another era.

Lošinj, known as the "Island of Fragrances," enchants with citrus groves, lavender fields, and refreshing sea breezes. The 2,000-year-old bronze statue displayed at the Apoxyomenos Museum - undoubtedly the island's main symbol - left us as impressed as every other visitor.

History and art: Grožnjan and Rovinj

Grožnjan is known as the town of artists. Its narrow stone streets, medieval houses, and open-air exhibitions transform every step into a living art gallery.

Rovinj, on the other hand, impressed us as a romantic city - colorful houses and façades, charming narrow streets, and stunning Adriatic views offer visitors a truly special experience.

The Brijuni archipelago: Tito and Nature

The Brijuni Islands represent a perfect combination of history, nature, and luxury leisure. Once a favorite retreat of former Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito, the islands today offer history museums, rare plant and animal species, as well as golf courses, cycling paths, and walking trails. Interestingly, the famous Brioni fashion house also drew its inspiration from these islands.

A gastronomic journey: Truffles, Wine, and Olive Oil

Istria is considered the truffle capital of Europe. Tourists can join truffle-hunting tours, where specially trained dogs help locate these rare delicacies, which are then tasted on the spot. We were fortunate to share this unique experience with friends. It is also worth noting that the region's olive oils and wines are internationally acclaimed.

Practical travel information

The most convenient way to explore Croatia and its islands is by renting a car. Ferries and speedboats provide island connections, while public transportation mainly links major cities. Accommodation options are diverse - modern hotels, boutique properties, villas, and private apartments - suitable for every taste and budget. Seasonality also matters: spring and autumn offer a calmer atmosphere, while summer brings festivals and beach life.

A Journey we didn't want to end

All members of our group would agree - we wished this extraordinary journey would never end. But every beautiful moment has its time. We will eagerly await our next adventure. Croatia is truly more than just a country; it is an experience that amazes at every step. With its natural beauty, history, art, cuisine, and people, it creates a unique story for every visitor.

I became a witness to this wonder myself. The gentle waves of the Adriatic Sea, sunlit harbor towns, and landscapes where history meets modernity left a lasting impression. In my mind, Croatia remains not just a destination for relaxation, but a harmonious masterpiece of nature, culture, and pleasure. Especially after the demanding Zagreb Marathon, these days of rest felt like winning a grand prize in a lottery - a true gift.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Croatian National Tourist Board for organizing the trip, and to our friend Rajko Ruzicka, Director of the Tourist Board's Representative Office for the CIS countries, who accompanied us throughout the journey.

Ayaz Mirzayev is the head of unity Azerbaijan Journalists' Network public union.