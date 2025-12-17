Iranian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Cypriot ambassador

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Cypriot ambassador to Tehran, Petros Nacouzis, following a joint statement by Cypriot and UAE officials, which Tehran viewed as interference in the country's internal affairs, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

During the meeting, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and Director General for Persian Gulf Affairs, Mohammad Alibek, presented the diplomat with a note of protest.

"The ambassador was told that the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are an integral part of Iran's territory, and the country's historical, actual, and indisputable sovereignty over them is beyond question. Iran categorically rejects any territorial claims, considering such statements a violation of the fundamental principles of respect for national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry also called on the Cypriot authorities to immediately correct the error and refrain from similar actions in the future.