Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Iranian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Cypriot ambassador

    Region
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 10:22
    Iranian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Cypriot ambassador

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Cypriot ambassador to Tehran, Petros Nacouzis, following a joint statement by Cypriot and UAE officials, which Tehran viewed as interference in the country's internal affairs, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

    During the meeting, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and Director General for Persian Gulf Affairs, Mohammad Alibek, presented the diplomat with a note of protest.

    "The ambassador was told that the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are an integral part of Iran's territory, and the country's historical, actual, and indisputable sovereignty over them is beyond question. Iran categorically rejects any territorial claims, considering such statements a violation of the fundamental principles of respect for national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    The Foreign Ministry also called on the Cypriot authorities to immediately correct the error and refrain from similar actions in the future.

    Iran UAE Cyprus
    İran Kiprə nota verib
    МИД Ирана вручил ноту протеста послу Кипра

    Latest News

    10:56

    Oil prices rise over 1% amid supply disruptions from Venezuela

    Energy
    10:54

    Lukashenko: Kyiv, Moscow want guarantees that war won't happen again

    Other countries
    10:22

    Iranian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Cypriot ambassador

    Region
    10:17
    Photo

    SOCAR, ENOC Group discuss cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude drops to $62.45 per barrel

    Energy
    09:56

    Azerbaijan participating in Tokyo Conference on Disaster Reduction

    Foreign policy
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:38

    OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT Images' image generation model

    ICT
    09:37

    9News: Some Christmas events in Sydney cancelled due to mourning

    Other countries
    All News Feed