9News: Some Christmas events in Sydney cancelled due to mourning

Christmas celebrations are being muted until Sunday, a City of Sydney statement said, Report informs referring to 9News.

"Christmas lights across the city will be replaced with white lights to represent Chanukah, in solidarity with the Jewish community.

"This includes the lights at Town Hall, the Martin Place tree, Pitt Street Mall and the QVB awning.

"There will be no light or sound show at any of our trees and the Carols in the City program will not take place this week."

Separate fireworks at Darling Harbour are cancelled on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sydney New Year's Eve celebration is one of the biggest in the world and something planned months ahead.

The City of Sydney says the fireworks are seen by a billion people across the world, with a million packing the harbour.