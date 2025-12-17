Azeri Light crude drops to $62.45 per barrel

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.28, or 2%, to $62.45 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $60.20 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.27 or 2.06%, amounting to $60.40.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan nefti 2 % ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела на 2%

