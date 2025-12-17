SOCAR, ENOC Group discuss cooperation in energy sector

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Hussein Lootah, Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed issues of cooperation between the companies and highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOCAR and Dragon Oil in November this year in terms of expanding bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities across various segments of the energy sector, including exploration, production, digitalization, trading, marketing and other areas of mutual interest.