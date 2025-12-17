SOCAR, ENOC Group discuss cooperation in energy sector
Energy
- 17 December, 2025
- 10:17
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Hussein Lootah, Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, Report informs, citing SOCAR.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed issues of cooperation between the companies and highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOCAR and Dragon Oil in November this year in terms of expanding bilateral relations.
They also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities across various segments of the energy sector, including exploration, production, digitalization, trading, marketing and other areas of mutual interest.
Latest News
10:56
Oil prices rise over 1% amid supply disruptions from VenezuelaEnergy
10:54
Lukashenko: Kyiv, Moscow want guarantees that war won't happen againOther countries
10:22
Iranian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Cypriot ambassadorRegion
10:17
Photo
SOCAR, ENOC Group discuss cooperation in energy sectorEnergy
10:07
Azeri Light crude drops to $62.45 per barrelEnergy
09:56
Azerbaijan participating in Tokyo Conference on Disaster ReductionForeign policy
09:43
CBA currency exchange rates (17.12.2025)Finance
09:38
OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT Images' image generation modelICT
09:37