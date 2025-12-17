Tajikistan demands objective probe by Russia into killing of 10-year-old Tajik boy

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    The Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoriev in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Qobiljon Aliyev in Odintsovo, Moscow Region, yesterday, Report informs referring to the ministry.

    "Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Grigoriev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and presented with a note demanding that Russia conduct an immediate, objective, and impartial investigation into this tragic incident and hold all those involved accountable to the fullest extent of the law," the statement read.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the murder and expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased schoolboy.

    The incident occurred on the morning of December 16 on the grounds of Uspenskaya Secondary School in the village of Gorki-2 in the Odintsovo Urban District of the Moscow Region. A ninth-grader brought a knife to the school, wounded a security guard, sprayed pepper spray, and then fatally stabbed a 10-year-old student. The attacker was detained.

