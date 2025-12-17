Musayev: There are about 13,000 commercial organizations operating in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    17 December, 2025
    12:24
    There are approximately 13,000 commercial organizations operating in Azerbaijan in the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors, Mammad Musayev, president of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations, said at the final event dedicated to agribusiness festivals, Report informs.

    Of these, 26 are large, 175 are medium, 417 are small, and 12,000 are micro-entrepreneurs, he noted.

    "Only 1.8% of the total loan portfolio of credit institutions, or 571 million manats, are allocated to agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. This highlights the need to improve access to financing in the agricultural sector," he said.

    Musayev noted that approximately 35% of Azerbaijan's employed population is directly or indirectly involved in the agricultural sector. The share of agriculture and processing industries in non-oil GDP is already approaching 10%, he added.

