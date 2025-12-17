Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Baku hosts discussions on military cooperation between Azerbaijani and Türkiye

    Military
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 12:32
    Baku hosts discussions on military cooperation between Azerbaijani and Türkiye

    The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by the Second Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Levent Ergün, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that the representatives from the fraternal state visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers, as well as paid tribute to their bright memory.

    Moreover, Victory Park was visited, where a wreath was laid at the Victory Monument.

    Subsequently, Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting with the Turkish delegation.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is founded on long-standing friendly and fraternal relations, and emphasized the significance of measures aimed at further strengthening existing military cooperation. He emphasized the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

    In turn, Army General Levent Ergün expressed his gratitude to Colonel General Zakir Hasanov for organizing the meetings in Baku in the framework of the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, and noted that ties between the two countries are grounded in mutual trust, confidence, and support.

    The meeting included a comprehensive exchange of views on new prospects for cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the military, military-technical, and military educational fields, as well as on regional security and a range of other issues of mutual interest.

    Baku hosts discussions on military cooperation between Azerbaijani and Türkiye

    Zakir Hasanov Levent Ergün military cooperation Azerbaijan Turkiye
    Photo
    Video
    Bakıda Azərbaycan-Türkiyə hərbi əməkdaşlığına dair müzakirələr aparılıb
    Photo
    Video
    В Баку состоялись обсуждения по азербайджано-турецкому военному сотрудничеству

    Latest News

    13:52

    Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia

    Region
    13:47

    Edgar Abdullayev: KYC compliance rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%

    ICT
    13:40
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    NATO Deputy Secretary General to visit Armenia on Dec.18

    Region
    13:22
    Photo

    SOCAR, BEOC ink memorandum of co-op on Bahar, Gum-Deniz fields

    Energy
    13:09

    SOCAR and MOL Group sign agreement on Shamakhi–Gobustan area

    Energy
    13:04

    Turkish Trade Minister, TUIB Chairman discuss 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    12:55

    Tajikistan demands objective probe by Russia into killing of 10-year-old Tajik boy

    Other countries
    12:40

    S&P to evaluate Azer-Turk Bank's new development strategy

    Finance
    All News Feed