Baku hosts 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting

The 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting commenced its work in the city of Baku on December 17, Report informs, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Within the meeting, the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General, Agil Gurbanov, met with a delegation led by Second Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Levent Ergün.

Director General Agil Gurbanov noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are at a high level in all fields, including the military sphere, and emphasized the importance of further expanding this cooperation for both sides.

Army General Levent Ergün stated that the held meetings and joint activities will continue to intensify, and noted that the mutual exchange of experience will be beneficial for both armies.

At the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the current mechanisms of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

At the next stage of the Military Dialogue Meeting, the Sub-Working Groups analyzed the current state of bilateral military relations and exchanged views on the main areas of activity for fulfilling the tasks ahead.

Within the framework of the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, which will last until December 19, meetings of the Sub-Working Groups will be held at the International Military Cooperation Department and the National Defense University.