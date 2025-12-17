Turkish Trade Minister, TUIB Chairman discuss 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

On December 17, Türkiye's Minister of Trade Omer Bolat received Huseyin Buyukfırat, Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), at the ministry, Report informs.

The meeting focused on trade relations between the two countries and the upcoming 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum to be held in Baku.

On December 23, the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum will be held in Baku with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye, co-organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the TUIB.

The event will be attended by a delegation led by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, including Trade Minister Omer Bolat, other officials from both countries, as well as representatives of state and private institutions, business associations, and chambers of commerce.

The forum will also feature panel sessions dedicated to promoting interregional trade, energy transition, sustainable development and infrastructure projects, expanding bilateral business relations, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.