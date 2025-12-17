KOBIA: Azerbaijan's agricultural entrepreneurs become strong economic actors open to innovation

Azerbaijan's agricultural entrepreneurs no longer limit themselves to production alone; they have also become strong economic actors who create brands, study markets, and remain open to innovation, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, said at the closing event dedicated to the agribusiness festivals, Report informs.

According to him, reforms carried out in recent years in the country's agricultural sector have created conditions for more competitive, export-oriented, and sustainable development.

Mammadov emphasized that the quality, packaging, presentation, and market access of local agricultural products are improving year by year:

"Today, Azerbaijani farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs are not only producers but also economic actors who turn their products into brands, study market demands, and remain open to innovative approaches."

He added that the connections established and discussions held within the framework of the festivals provide a solid foundation for future cooperation, and the outcomes of these events contribute to the creation of new projects, products, and markets.