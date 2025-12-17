Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's agricultural entrepreneurs become strong economic actors open to innovation

    AIC
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 12:36
    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's agricultural entrepreneurs become strong economic actors open to innovation

    Azerbaijan's agricultural entrepreneurs no longer limit themselves to production alone; they have also become strong economic actors who create brands, study markets, and remain open to innovation, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy, said at the closing event dedicated to the agribusiness festivals, Report informs.

    According to him, reforms carried out in recent years in the country's agricultural sector have created conditions for more competitive, export-oriented, and sustainable development.

    Mammadov emphasized that the quality, packaging, presentation, and market access of local agricultural products are improving year by year:

    "Today, Azerbaijani farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs are not only producers but also economic actors who turn their products into brands, study market demands, and remain open to innovative approaches."

    He added that the connections established and discussions held within the framework of the festivals provide a solid foundation for future cooperation, and the outcomes of these events contribute to the creation of new projects, products, and markets.

    Azerbaijan agriculture sector agribusiness festivals KOBIA Orkhan Mammadov agricultural entrepreneurs innovation
    Orxan Məmmədov: "Aqrar sahibkarlar innovasiyalara açıq güclü iqtisadi subyektə çevrilib"
    Мамедов: Аграрные предприниматели стали экономическим субъектом, открытым для инноваций

    Latest News

    13:52

    Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia

    Region
    13:47

    Edgar Abdullayev: KYC compliance rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%

    ICT
    13:40
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    NATO Deputy Secretary General to visit Armenia on Dec.18

    Region
    13:22
    Photo

    SOCAR, BEOC ink memorandum of co-op on Bahar, Gum-Deniz fields

    Energy
    13:09

    SOCAR and MOL Group sign agreement on Shamakhi–Gobustan area

    Energy
    13:04

    Turkish Trade Minister, TUIB Chairman discuss 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    12:55

    Tajikistan demands objective probe by Russia into killing of 10-year-old Tajik boy

    Other countries
    12:40

    S&P to evaluate Azer-Turk Bank's new development strategy

    Finance
    All News Feed